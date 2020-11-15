Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bach comes to Tokyo as cheerleader for next year's Olympics

He is unlikely to give many new details in public, but he has said repeatedly that the IOC is planning "many scenarios" to get 11,000 athletes into Tokyo, and some fans, too. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion in 2013 when it was awarded the Games.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-11-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 09:21 IST
Bach comes to Tokyo as cheerleader for next year's Olympics

The IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers have been shouting the message for months now, that despite the continuing pandemic, the Games will open on July 23, 2021. The volume will be turned up louder on Monday and Tuesday. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo making the rounds, shaking hands and posing for photos in his first visit since the Olympics were postponed 7 1/2 months ago.

Bach will make his point to supportive politicians, and to a skeptical public distracted by the pandemic and ambivalent about the Games. And worried about jobs and the economy. He is unlikely to give many new details in public, but he has said repeatedly that the IOC is planning "many scenarios" to get 11,000 athletes into Tokyo, and some fans, too. The Paralympics will draw 4,350 more athletes. Bach has spoken with increasing confidence that a vaccine will be available, and also rapid testing. He's said both would make the Olympics easier to deliver, as well as holding stalled qualifying events.

"I think we can become more and more confident that we will have a reasonable amount of spectators," Bach said last week at the IOC's headquarters in Switzerland. Fans from abroad are also possible, though numbers and protocols are unclear. Bach was also asked last week whether he was going to Tokyo to talk about contingencies for canceling the Olympics.

"No," he replied. Bach is travelling on a private charter and will meet new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday morning. A few hours later he will give former prime minister Shinzo Abe an Olympic award.

An hour later he's with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and then holds a media conference with Tokyo organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, another former prime minister. Several of the events will be on-line, but others are open to media attending in person. Japan has reported just under 1,900 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It has controlled the virus better than most places, but has recorded a record number of cases over the last several days as the virus surges around the globe.

Bach has no public appearances on Tuesday until mid-afternoon. It could be time to see a sponsor, or a moment slotted for interviews with Japanese newspapers and television. Prodded by the giant Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc., domestic sponsors have contributed a record $3.3 billion to local organizers, more than twice as much as any previous Olympics.

Bach's two big photo opportunities are Tuesday afternoon at the Athletes' Village — a complex alongside Tokyo Bay — followed by a stop at the new $1.4 billion National Stadium. The IOC president has has called Tokyo the best prepared Olympics in history, a point he's likely to repeat.

He's unlikely to dwell on the costs, most of which fall on Japan. A University of Oxford study says these are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record. A government audit last year said Olympic costs could reach the $25 billion range. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

That was before another $2 billion to $3 billion may be added on by the delay. The IOC has said it would chip in about $650 to Japan for the postponement, but has given no few public details. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion in 2013 when it was awarded the Games.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Prestige Group's Q2 sales booking up 9 pc at Rs 1,123 cr despite slowdown in property mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects sales bookings rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,123.3 crore during September quarter on better demand for its residential properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based real estate d...

Continued robust demand for diesel trims vindicates company's stand: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing a robust demand for diesel models in its portfolio which vindicates its stand for continuing with the technology even in the BS-VI emission regime, according to a senior company official. The countrys secon...

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolfs suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme...

Rugby-Pumas shock hands Australia Tri-Nations opportunity - Hodge

Australia will be wary of Argentina in next weeks Tri-Nations test but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.The Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020