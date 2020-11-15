Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASEAN and Australia, New Zealand should work to ease border restrictions, says Singapore PM

"The reopening of our borders in a safe and calibrated manner will facilitate the resumption of economic activity, and is an important confidence marker for our peoples and businesses," the Channel News Asia quoted Prime Minister Lee as saying at the second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit on Saturday. He pointed out that Singapore has lifted border restrictions to allow visitors from Australia, adding that he hopes Australia will also ease its own border restrictions "in good time".

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:35 IST
ASEAN and Australia, New Zealand should work to ease border restrictions, says Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on Australia and New Zealand to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to ease border restrictions, saying this will facilitate the resumption of economic activity as the COVID-19 pandemic stabilises, according to a media report. The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are its dialogue partners. The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. "The reopening of our borders in a safe and calibrated manner will facilitate the resumption of economic activity, and is an important confidence marker for our peoples and businesses," the Channel News Asia quoted Prime Minister Lee as saying at the second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit on Saturday.

He pointed out that Singapore has lifted border restrictions to allow visitors from Australia, adding that he hopes Australia will also ease its own border restrictions "in good time". In a similar message during the ASEAN-New Zealand Leaders Summit, Lee said the two sides should progressively and safely lift current travel restrictions.

"This is a critical enabler of our economic recovery, and will signal to the rest of the world that ASEAN and its partners are open for business," he said. Singapore lifted border restrictions to visitors from New Zealand because it has done "a commendable job" controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"(Singapore) looks forward to New Zealand similarly lifting its restrictions on cross border travel as soon as it is ready to do so," said Lee. Meanwhile, Singapore reported three imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the nationwide coronavirus tally to 58,116. There was no local COVID-19 infection, the health ministry said, adding that the death toll due to the disease remains at 28.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020