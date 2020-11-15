Left Menu
India reports under 50K new daily COVID-19 cases since 8 days; active caseload contracts further

Kerala registered 6,793 daily recoveries, while West Bengal reported 4,479 new recoveries. Ten states and UTs have contributed 82.87 per cent of the new cases of coronavirus infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:02 IST
India has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the eighth continuous day, a trend which assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. A total of 41,100 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, while 42,156 people recuperated during the same period, leading to a further contraction of the active caseload.

There are 4,79,216 active cases of coronavirus as on date which comprise merely 5.44 per cent of the total cases.   Last time the daily new cases crossed the 50K threshold was on November 7. "Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers," the ministry said in a statement.

Fifteen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than India (6,387). New recoveries outnumbering new cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to 93.09 per cent. The total recovered cases stand at 82,05,728 which exceed active cases by 77,26,512.

The ministry said that 79.91 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs. With 7,117 people recovering from COVID-19, Delhi saw the most number of recoveries. Kerala registered 6,793 daily recoveries, while West Bengal reported 4,479 new recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 82.87 per cent of the new cases of coronavirus infection. Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new infections in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the 447 fatalities that have been reported in a day, 85.01 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, with 23.5 per cent of new fatalities reported from Maharashtra which reported 105 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 96 and 53 new deaths, respectively. Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average of 94, the ministry said.  India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

