Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 12,543

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:06 IST
New coronavirus infections in Iran have risen by 12,543 in the past 24 hours, a record high, taking the cumulative total to 762,068, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 459 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 41,493. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexander Smith)

