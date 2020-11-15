2,544 new coronavirus cases in Maha, death toll rises by 60

Maharashtra reported 2,544 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 17,47,242, the health department said. This is the lowest single-day spike since June first week, an official said.

The death of 60 patients during the day took the fatality count in the state to 45,974, the department said in a statement. As 3,065 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count in the state went up to 16,15,379.

There are 84,918 active cases in the state at present, it said. The case recovery rate is 92.45 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.63 per cent, it said The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,050 cases, including 577 in Mumbai city alone.

With this,the case count in MMR is now 6,06,282, out of which 2,69,710 cases were reported in Mumbai. The death toll in the MMR grew by 25 to 18,329, of which Mumbai has so far reported 10,573 cases, including 25 fatalities on Sunday.

Nashik division reported 295 new cases, Pune division 516 cases and Nagpur division 302 cases, it said. The department did not provide any information about the number of tests conducted on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 17,47,242; death toll 45,974; recoveries 16,15,379 and active cases 84,918..