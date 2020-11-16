Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea mulls stricter distancing as COVID-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, as the government mulls tightening social distancing to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 08:22 IST
S.Korea mulls stricter distancing as COVID-19 takes 'a very dangerous turn'

South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, as the government mulls tightening social distancing to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted 223 cases as of Sunday midnight, marking the eighth straight day of triple-digit increases and the highest since early September.

Health authorities warned of re-strengthening distancing curbs which were relaxed about a month ago to the lowest levels, as small cluster infections continue to break out while the pandemic is raging around the globe. Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit religious services and audiences at sporting events to 30% of capacity, and require high-risk facilities including clubs and karaoke bars to widen distance among guests.

"We are at a critical crossroads where we might have to readjust distancing," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a meeting. "The current situation is taking a very dangerous turn considering the rising infections from daily lives and the unrelenting pace of the spread."

Of the new cases, 193 were locally transmitted and 30 imported, according to the KDCA. More than 66% of the domestic infections were from the densely populated greater Seoul area, where outbreaks continue to emerge from nursing homes, medical facilities and small businesses. The daily tally brought the country's total infections to 28,769, with 494 deaths.

The defence ministry held a meeting of senior commanders and notched up distancing for troops and officers for the next two weeks and cut travel and entertainment events, after more than two dozen cases have recently been linked to a military welfare support facility and an air force unit. The government also designated a special anti-virus period ahead of an annual national university entrance exam on Dec. 3, to ensure all students including COVID-19 patients can take it.

Starting Thursday, authorities will conduct stricter hygiene inspections on private academies and study cafes, while instructing in-person classes to be minimised from one week before the test. President Moon Jae-in urged authorities and local governments on Saturday to step up supervision of safety measures, a day after revised guidelines took effect to allow fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension. The Belgian internationals current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German s...

WRAPUP 1-China's factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off COVID slump

Chinas factory output rose faster-than-expected in October and retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace, as the worlds second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump. Industrial output climbed 6.9 in O...

Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

New Zealands largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial ad...

Taiwan talks up trans-Pacific trade pact after exclusion from new deal

Trade-dependent Taiwan has made relatively good progress towards joining the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but it is awaiting clearer rules on membership, the islands chief trade negotiator said on Monday. While a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020