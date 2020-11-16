Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Top Glove workers under stricter COVID lockdown - govt

The Malaysian government tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove Corp Bhd worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday. The curbs, in effect from Tuesday until the end of the month, will affect 13,190 workers and close to 1,200 residents in Klang, about 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a media conference.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:59 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove workers under stricter COVID lockdown - govt

The Malaysian government tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove Corp Bhd worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings on workers and residents as infections rise, the security ministry said on Monday.

The curbs, in effect from Tuesday until the end of the month, will affect 13,190 workers and close to 1,200 residents in Klang, about 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a media conference. "(This enforcement) will allow the Health Ministry to continue targeted screenings on workers and residents in the area," he said.

There had been 215 cases of the virus recorded in the area by Sunday. Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove manufacturer, is also required to screen all workers at its local factory and all dormitories for workers at that factory, the minister said.

Top Glove said in a bourse filing it will seek clarification with the relevant authorities about the implementation of the curbs. "Meanwhile, we will continue to adhere to COVID-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures on a stringent basis. Disinfection exercises at our premises and accommodation are also conducted regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures strictly in place," it said.

Top Glove did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether production would be affected. It first confirmed 17 employees tested positive for the virus almost two weeks ago out of a total 21,000 staff.

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off; Rare books returned to owners after 'Mission: Impossible' burglary in UK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era', says former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most impactful cricketer of his era. Recalling his encounters with the former Indian cricketer, Aaqib Javed said that Sachin rightfully ruled the game in...

Should not interfere in postings particularly in Armed forces, says SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it should not interfere in postings, particularly in the Armed forces, as somebody has to go and serve in places like Ladakh, certain areas of north-east and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The apex court stat...

Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...

COVID-19 case spurt during Diwali puts strain on Guj hospitals

A sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases during Diwali festivities has put a strain on hospitals in Gujarat which is witnessing a rise in patient occupancy, prompting the state government to announce creation of more facilities to handle the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020