Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 case spurt during Diwali puts strain on Guj hospitals

Over 90 per cent beds in private hospitals are occupied, while government and municipal hospitals, too, are witnessing a surge in arrival of new patients, they said. Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in Ahmedabad and other districts of north Gujarat over the last few days, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the health portfolio, on Monday held a review meeting with officials here.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:09 IST
COVID-19 case spurt during Diwali puts strain on Guj hospitals
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

A sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases during Diwali festivities has put a strain on hospitals in Gujarat which is witnessing a rise in patient occupancy, prompting the state government to announce creation of more facilities to handle the situation, officials said on Monday. Over 90 per cent beds in private hospitals are occupied, while government and municipal hospitals, too, are witnessing a surge in arrival of new patients, they said.

Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in Ahmedabad and other districts of north Gujarat over the last few days, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the health portfolio, on Monday held a review meeting with officials here. He said new facilities will be created as per requirements and aggressive COVID-19 testing undertaken after Diwali vacation gets over to contain the spread of the virus.

"Since the last 3 to 4 days, there has been a rise in the number of coronavirus patients. "The core committee that reviews coronavirus cases in Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also expressed concern over the rise in new cases," Patel told reporters after the meeting at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The meeting reviewed preparedness to tackle the surge in new COVID-19 cases. "Several districts of north Gujarat like Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha have seen a rise in the number of COVId-19 cases.

"Two days after the festival, we will undertake testing on a large scale to contain the spread of the virus," the health minister said. Patel said this surge will need creation of more facilities as the government is committed to ensure that all patients get proper treatment.

He said in the coming days, a separate ward with 80- 100 beds equipped with ventilators will be set up in the 1,200-bed COVID Hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to cater to the influx of coronavirus patients. "In AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) hospitals, more patients are coming. Even private hospitals are occupied.

The daily cases had come down to 800, but the count has now increased to 1,100-1,200. "Due to the Diwali vacation, families are going out and meeting relatives, creating the possibility of increase in the infection.

"The government is creating facilities to ensure that patients are provided proper treatment," Patel said. Hospitals in Ahmedabad are particularly witnessing a sudden surge in new cases during Diwali festivities.

As per the status of 71 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC, over 90 per cent beds are already occupied. These hospitals are now diverting patients to government and municipal medical facilities. As per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, out of 2,206 beds available in these 71 hospitals, 2,003 are occupied as on date, an occupancy rate of 90.8 per cent.

In ICUs with ventilator, 25 beds are available and 146 occupied. In isolation wards, 81 beds are available, while 761 occupied, the association said. As per Rakesh Joshi, assistant superintendent of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, on Sunday night, 134 new patients were brought to the1,200-bed COVID facility.

Of these, 91 patients were in serious condition, Joshi said. A total of 581 beds out of 1,200 in the civil hospital are occupied as on date, Health Minister Patel said, adding out of these, 170 patients are on ICU beds with a total 248 such beds available in the hospital.

Patel said in another civil hospital in Ahmedabad, 188 beds out of 450 set aside for COVID-19 patients are occupied. Out of 80 ICUs, 17 are occupied, the minister said.

Similarly, in the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, 196 beds are occupied out of 300 available there, Patel said, adding 20 patients are admitted in ICU. Hospitals administrated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation have also seen an increase in the number of patients, the officials said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violation

The Delhi Police said over 1,400 challans were issued on Monday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capitalA total of 1,489 challans were issued for various coronavirus-protocol violations till 4 am. Out of them, 1,...

Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the st...

Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland FAI said on Monday. Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for...

Spain to extend loan scheme for struggling firms until June, sources say

The Spanish government is set to extend the availability of state-backed credit lines by six months until June, while also lengthening loan maturities and grace periods on loans under the scheme, three sources with knowledge of the matter s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020