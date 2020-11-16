Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU eyes COVID vaccine deal with Moderna at less than $25 per dose, says source

Last week, the Commission reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech on the supply of their potential COVID-19 vaccine hours after the companies announced their positive results, EU officials said, adding that the timing was a coincidence. The formal signing of that contract is expected later this week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:53 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU eyes COVID vaccine deal with Moderna at less than $25 per dose, says source

The European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna Inc for the supply of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose, an EU official involved in the talks said. Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations, after Pfizer and BioNTech said last week their vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective.

The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July, an internal EU document seen by Reuters shows. Reuters first reported the negotiations in July. A deal might be reached in the coming days, the senior official involved in the talks said, adding that discussions were mostly focusing on the legal wording of the contract, but faced no major hurdles on issues such as price or liability. The price being negotiated was below $25 per dose, said the official, who declined to be more specific and asked for anonymity as the talks were confidential.

Moderna was not immediately available to comment. The United States paid Moderna $15 per dose to secure 100 million vaccines in a $1.5 billion deal in August. That was on top of $1 billion in funding for Moderna's vaccine, effectively bringing the combined price to $25, according to the publicly released terms of the deal.

Washington has an option to buy another 400 million doses for an undisclosed price. Moderna's vaccine is administered with a two-shot course.

NEW DEALS 'COMING SOON' EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter that Moderna's results were "encouraging" and that new EU deals with vaccine makers were to "come soon".

"Negotiations with the company are ongoing. We have not yet concluded or signed a contract," Kyriakides told EU lawmakers in a regular hearing on Monday. A spokesman for the Commission did not respond to questions on price and the timing of a possible deal with Moderna.

On Aug. 24 the Commission, which conducts talks with vaccine makers on behalf of EU states, said preliminary talks with Moderna had been concluded with the aim of signing a contract for the supply of 80 million doses of its vaccine, with the option of buying another 80 million. Last week, the Commission reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech on the supply of their potential COVID-19 vaccine hours after the companies announced their positive results, EU officials said, adding that the timing was a coincidence.

The formal signing of that contract is expected later this week. An official told Reuters the EU had agreed to pay less than $19.50 per shot to Pfizer and BioNTech, adding that partly reflected the financial support given by the EU and Germany for the drug's development.

The EU has also struck supply deals with AstraZeneca , Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi for their experimental COVID-19 vaccines. It announced on Monday a new deal with German biotech firm CureVac .

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Asked not to consume alcohol, 2 men stab eatery owner to death

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eate...

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available on AT&T network

Samsungs rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover Pro, is now available on the ATT networks in the U.S. The device is available for purchase via att.com and FirstNet.com.With its availability on ATT, Galaxy XCover Pro has become the FirstNet Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020