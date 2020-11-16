Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy calls in warzone doctor to sort out Calabria COVID-19 health crisis

The Italian government on Monday called upon one of the country's leading emergency healthcare experts, who usually operates in warzones, to help sort out a growing coronavirus health crisis in the southern region of Calabria. Gino Strada, who founded the Emergency NGO to aid civilian victims of war, has agreed to work alongside a new health commissioner in the toe of Italy, which is struggling to cope with a wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 23:46 IST
Italy calls in warzone doctor to sort out Calabria COVID-19 health crisis

The Italian government on Monday called upon one of the country's leading emergency healthcare experts, who usually operates in warzones, to help sort out a growing coronavirus health crisis in the southern region of Calabria.

Gino Strada, who founded the Emergency NGO to aid civilian victims of war, has agreed to work alongside a new health commissioner in the toe of Italy, which is struggling to cope with a wave of coronavirus infections, the government said. A surgeon himself, Strada has set up hospitals in conflict zones around the world, including Sudan and Afghanistan. He made no immediate comment on Monday about the possible new role.

Healthcare in Calabria, one of Italy's poorest areas, has come sharply into focus this month, with two health chiefs being forced to quit in swift succession because of doubts over their ability to handle the coronavirus crisis. Saverio Cotticelli resigned from the post on Nov. 7 after acknowledging in a television interview that the region did not have an emergency COVID-19 plan in place. He claimed it was not his responsibility, only to discover that it was.

With the plan already well overdue, the government immediately named a new health csar, Giuseppe Zuccatelli. But his appointment was immediately engulfed in controversy when video emerged of him ridiculing the idea that wearing masks helped contain the spread of the coronavirus. He was also filmed saying people could only catch the virus if they kissed "with their tongues" for 15 minutes.

"The (health) minister called me and didn't need to explain anything. He asked me to resign and I did," Zuccatelli told reporters on Monday. Political opponents have widely criticised the government's handling of the situation, asking why it had not realised sooner that the region had not produced an emergency plan and why it had not done more thorough checks before appointing Zuccatelli.

"The government is incompetent and dangerous," far-right leader Matteo Salvini said in a statement on Calabria last week. The region is currently in partial lockdown and designated as a high-risk COVID-19 'red zone'.

Italy's regions normally have control over their own health services, but Rome took charge of the heavily indebted system in Calabria in 2010, amid accusations the local mafia, the 'Ndrangheta, had infiltrated it and was milking it of cash. The government said the new health chief would be Eugenio Gaudio, the outgoing head of Rome's Sapienza University, with Strada named as a special envoy to focus on the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January.Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the A...

Soccer-Defiant Dalic dares Croatian FA to sack him

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has challenged the Balkan nations football association to find a worthy replacement after their poor Nations League run left them staring at relegation to the Nations League second tier. The Croatians face Europea...

WRAPUP 7-Biden talks with U.S. corporate leaders, calls for cooperation on recovery

Adds Biden remarks with CEOs By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina ChiacuWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden consulted the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday before a planned speech on fixing ...

UK orders 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, eyes spring arrival

Britain has secured 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020