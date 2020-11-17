Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna vaccine storage requirements enables distribution in rural America -U.S. official

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to distribute, particularly to rural areas, because it can be stored for one month at standard refrigerator temperatures, Matthew Hepburn, head of vaccines for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program, said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 00:31 IST
Moderna vaccine storage requirements enables distribution in rural America -U.S. official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to distribute, particularly to rural areas, because it can be stored for one month at standard refrigerator temperatures, Matthew Hepburn, head of vaccines for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program, said on Monday. Hepburn's comments followed release of interim results from a late-stage clinical trial that showed the experimental vaccine to be 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Moderna's vaccine "enables a much more distributed model for us to get the vaccine out there, for example, in very rural areas and to be able to make that distribution process happen as conveniently as possible for those Americans that need vaccine," Hepburn said during a press call. Moderna said its vaccine is expected to be stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F) for 30 days, up from a previous projection of seven days. That contrasts with Pfizer Inc's vaccine candidate, which must be shipped and stored at ultra cold temperatures or on dry ice and can only last at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to five days.

"The stability testing for (Moderna's) vaccine is an ongoing process," Hepburn said. "Now, we could be cautiously optimistic that it may prove to be even more stable once those longer-term tests are completed." Pfizer last Monday released initial data on its vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE, which also showed it to be more than 90% effective.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called synthetic messenger RNA to activate the immune system against the virus. Experts have raised concerns about the distribution challenges associated with Pfizer's vaccine due to its specialized storage requirements. "Now that we know that there could potentially be two vaccines, (we are) working through lots of different scenarios in terms of who gets what vaccine when. Part of this will also be based on the distribution characteristics," Hepburn said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon team has not yet signalled an imminent withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among U.S. officials and allies that Trump might settle for a partial reduction before leaving ...

Former Harvard fencing coach, businessman charged with $1.5 million bribery scheme

A former Harvard University fencing coach and the chief executive of a telecommunications company were arrested on Monday on charges they engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at securing the admission of the businessmans two sons to the Ivy Le...

Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Mengs ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived b...

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020