French health minister says he cannot give date for end of lockdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:13 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday he could not give a date for the end of the national lockdown.

The country-wide restrictions were imposed on Oct. 30, initially for a one-month period. Veran told BFM that travel restrictions would not be lifted on Dec. 1, repeating what Prime Minister Jean Castex said last week.

