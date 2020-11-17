French health minister says he cannot give date for end of lockdown

French health minister says he cannot give date for end of lockdownReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:13 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday he could not give a date for the end of the national lockdown.
The country-wide restrictions were imposed on Oct. 30, initially for a one-month period. Veran told BFM that travel restrictions would not be lifted on Dec. 1, repeating what Prime Minister Jean Castex said last week.
