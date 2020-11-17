COVID-19: Rajasthan records 2,194 cases and 11 deaths

Rajasthan recorded 2,194 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,30,180 and fatalities to 2,089. According to an official bulletin, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Sikar reported two deaths each and Ajmer, Churu, Karauli, Kota and Pali recorded one death each.

Jaipur reported maximum of the fresh cases with 484 people contracting the virus there. The rest of the fresh cases were reported from Ajmer (180), Alwar (247), Banswara (7), Baran (7), Barmer (7), Bharatpur (87), Bhilwara (67), Bikaner (122), Bundi (16), Chittorgarh (15), Churu (11), Dholpur (6), Dungarpur (20), Ganganagar (8), Hanumangarh (4), Jaisalmer (25), Jalore (15), Jhalawar (17), Jhunjhunu (23), Jodhpur (317), Karauli (11), Kota (147), Nagaur (94), Pali (55), Pratapgarh (8), Rajsamand (6), Sawaimadhopur(39 )Sikar (33), Tonk (30) and Udaipur (86).

No case was reported from Dausa and Sirohi on Tuesday. A total of 2,09,058 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 19,033, according to the bulletin.