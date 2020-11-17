Left Menu
Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the highest daily toll since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown. There were 208,458 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 152,663.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:47 IST
Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from 27,354 the day before. The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the highest daily toll since April 3, when the country was in full national lockdown.

There were 208,458 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 152,663. Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 46,464 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's, and 1.24 million cases.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Tuesday, reporting 8,448 new cases, up from 4,128 on Monday.

