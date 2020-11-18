Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Indonesia's push for mass vaccinations faces a delay after its food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authoritisation until late January. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's health minister warned coronavirus deaths may more than double if Iranians flout COVID-19 restrictions, as new cases surged to a record high. * Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said the government will impose tighter measures and impose partial lockdowns at weekends.

France on Tuesday became the first European country to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases, while U.S. doctors and nurses urged the Trump administration to share COVID-19 data with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as U.S. hospitalizations skyrocket.

* Moderna Inc has agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the United Kingdom from the beginning of March, while Spain is in a "very advanced phase" of talks to buy the shot. * Scotland's first minister said 11 areas would be moved into the country's highest level of restrictions.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most of the country's current lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December. * Many EU governments oppose common rules on the use of rapid COVID-19 tests, an internal document seen by Reuters says, a new blow to airlines which are betting on fast-track testing to help bring the travel industry back to life..

* Swedish COVID-19 cases increased as many welcomed the toughest measures yet imposed. * Thousands of Slovaks protested against the government and its anti-coronavirus restrictions.

AMERICAS * Canada has signed agreements for potential COVID-19 vaccines and should be able to get them out to a large part of the population by 2021 end, one of the country's top doctors said.

* U.S. hospitals may limit use of a new Eli Lilly and Co antibody drug to COVID-19 patients with multiple risk factors or to those whose immune systems have not begun to fight the infection. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As New Delhi battles its worst phase in the pandemic, Indian authorities draw up plans to reinstate some curbs, such as lockdowns of some markets, if necessary. * Indonesia's push for mass vaccinations faces a delay after its food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authoritisation until late January.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's health minister warned coronavirus deaths may more than double if Iranians flout COVID-19 restrictions, as new cases surged to a record high.

* Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said the government will impose tighter measures and impose partial lockdowns at weekends. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson's chief scientist said the drugmaker is recruiting over 1,000 people per day for the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorization by February or earlier. * German biotech firm CureVac is building a network with partners to allow it to ramp up manufacturing of its experimental vaccine so it can produce up to 300 million doses in 2021 and up to 600 million in 2022.

* India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to the RIA news agency. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks held near a record, even as rising coronavirus cases raised concerns about fresh lockdown measures and tamped down recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results. * U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiralling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income.

* U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is open to a $500 billion package aimed at alleviating economic pain from the pandemic. * Major food-producing countries are growing frustrated with China's scrutiny of imported products and are calling on it to stop aggressive testing for the coronavirus, which some say is tantamount to a trade restriction.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Milla Nissi and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Gareth Jones and Arun Koyyur)

