Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron says Roche successfully tested manufacture of COVID-19 drug used on Trump

Roche Holding AG has completed early tests of its ability to produce large quantities of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody treatment, putting it on track to begin manufacturing the drug once it is authorized by regulators, Regeneron's president said on Tuesday. The experimental therapy was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump in October.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 01:51 IST
Regeneron says Roche successfully tested manufacture of COVID-19 drug used on Trump

Roche Holding AG has completed early tests of its ability to produce large quantities of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody treatment, putting it on track to begin manufacturing the drug once it is authorized by regulators, Regeneron's president said on Tuesday.

The experimental therapy was used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump in October. The companies aim to be able to make 2 million doses of the antibody cocktail next year, but are awaiting clearance from regulators. Roche "has already started engineering runs at scale and (has) been successful," Regeneron President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said in an interview ahead of this week's Reuters Total Health conference.

A Roche spokesman said the Swiss drugmaker would be ready to begin producing the treatment in the first quarter of 2021. Regeneron has had discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration almost every day since it submitted its application for emergency use of the COVID-19 drug in October, and expects a final decision in the "very near future," Yancopoulos, a co-founder of the U.S. biotech company said.

Regeneron hopes to apply for full approval of the drug shortly afterwards, he said, echoing his comment during Regeneron's investor call earlier this month. The company has a contract to provide 300,000 doses of the antibody therapy, called REGN-COV2, to the U.S. government and expects to be able to meet that commitment by as early as January. It has more than 50,000 doses currently stockpiled.

The 2 million doses Regeneron expects to be able to produce in partnership with Roche next year may not be enough to treat all the patients worldwide who could benefit from it, Yancopoulos said, based on the rate at which the virus is again spreading and sickening people globally. He added that Regeneron is in talks with U.S. officials about providing more doses than it has already agreed to, but has not reached any conclusive agreement. Regeneron's current contract with the U.S. government priced 300,000 doses at $450 million.

Regeneron has been speaking regularly with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force and has shown them a presentation on the antibody treatment, Yancopoulos said. After Trump received the Regeneron treatment along with several other medicines during his bout with COVID-19, he touted it as a virtual "cure" for the illness, promising to make it free for Americans.

For more on Reuters Events Total Health click here: https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare/.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Armenians return to Nagorno-Karabakh after cease-fire

Joyous scenes of smiles and hugs could be seen Tuesday on the main square of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as ethnic Armenians returned to their homeland a week after a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan halted the fi...

Corbyn readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism report

Britains former main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he has been readmitted to the Labour Party after being suspended following his comments downplaying a report critical of its handling of anti-Semitism complaints. The Equality and Hu...

WRAPUP 6-Biden names top White House aides, meets with national security advisers

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several top advisers from his election campaign and a Democratic congressman as senior White House aides, sticking with a tight inner circle as he transitions to the White House. Biden has been pre...

Germany accuses Russia, China of stalling over N.Korea fuel sanctions

Germany accused Russia and China on Tuesday of preventing a United Nations Security Council committee from determining whether North Korea has breached a U.N. cap on refined petroleum imports by the isolated Asian state.The Security Council...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020