COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 89-lakh mark

(Eds: adding details of cases in states) New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

18-11-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 89,12,907 with 38,617 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.There are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,109 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of more than 12.74 crore samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday. The 474 new fatalities include 99 from Delhi, 68 from Maharashtra, 52 from West Bengal, 30 from Punjab, 27 from Kerala and 25 from Haryana.

A total of 1,30,993 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,102 from Maharashtra followed by 11,557 from Karnataka, 11,513 from Tamil Nadu, 7,812 from Delhi, 7,766 from West Bengal, 7,412 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,890 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,510 from Punjab and 3,815 from Gujarat. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

