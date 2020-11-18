Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi

The random testing of inward coming people was announced by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday after a meeting with senior administration and health officials amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said teams of health officials are present at the borders at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and at Chilla – the two key entry points to Noida from the national capital.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:25 IST
Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday after a meeting with senior administration and health officials amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said teams of health officials are present at the borders at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and at Chilla – the two key entry points to Noida from the national capital. "We are conducting rapid antigen-based tests on people randomly so that traffic movement is not impacted. This is being done to check virus carriers and ensure that infection is contained in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Ohri, who was himself present at DND, told reporters. Several health officials wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) are at the border locations along with policemen where they have set up desks for the rapid antigen-based test, which gives results in 15 minutes. Further action is taken based on the test result.

"If anyone is found positive, they are sent back to Delhi. Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," Ohri said, adding all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders. He said a similar campaign will be carried out on Wednesday at Ashok Nagar, adjoining Delhi, and at Botanical Garden Metro Station, in Noida on Thursday. Suhas had on Tuesday said only a few randomly selected commuters shall be tested.

"This is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent," he said. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, according to official data on Tuesday.

However, Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data. The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shanghai shares end higher as market eyes fresh policy support

China stocks shed some of their early gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending the session higher on Wednesday, lifted by the governments pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up a coronavirus-ravaged broad...

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.There is no official announcement on the release of...

HM Amit Shah expresses anguish over deaths in Gujarat road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat saying he has spoken to the local administration which is providing all assistance. At least 10 people died and 16 other...

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes garner Rs 941 cr in fortnight

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Wednesday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in a fortnight. Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020