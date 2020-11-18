Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.

The revocation was part of the relaxation of restrictions the government had imposed in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry in the context of the COVID-19 situation. Arun told PTI that industries, shops, and establishments, hotels, restaurants, theatres and bars could now be open and function as per normal permissible times subject to the license conditions mentioned in the Shops and Establishment Act, Municipality and Excise Acts.

He said the beach road would be open round the clock from today as there was a flow of tourists. However, he said norms such as wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing, and hand-washing would continue.