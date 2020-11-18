Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000 -TV

Iran registered 13,421 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a new daily record, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the country's overall tally to 801,894.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the death toll had risen by 480 to 42,941 in the Middle East's worst-affected country. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)