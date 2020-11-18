DR Congo overcomes 11th Ebola epidemic

After 50 days of witnessing the last case of Ebola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declared an end to the recent outbreak, according to a report by Nation.

Eteni Longodo, the Congolese Health Minister, issued a declaration reportedly saying that the country has overcome the battle of its 11th epidemic in 44 years. Longodo also suggested authorities to not be careless by giving an account from the past about the revival of the epidemic as he said, "there remains a high risk of a resurgence".

The recent outbreak led to 138 cases mainly in the Equateur Province, out of which 55 people lost their lives, making a fatality rate of 42 percent, said Longodo, according to the report.

The Ebola epidemic is declared over as per the guidelines by the World Health Organization as the country hasn't witnessed a single case in 42 days. Regardless, authorities have been suggested to maintain a vigil for the next six months.

"Overcoming one of the world's most dangerous pathogens in remote and hard to access communities demonstrates what is possible when science and solidarity come together," said WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti. "The technology used to keep the Ebola vaccine at super-cold temperatures will be helpful when bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa," she added.

"Tackling Ebola in parallel with COVID-19 hasn't been easy, but much of the expertise we've built in one disease is transferable to another and underlines the importance of investing in emergency preparedness and building local capacity." The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that this achievement doesn't mean the end of "considerable humanitarian challenges that the country is facing, including the ongoing COVID-19 emergency alongside long-standing economic and security issues." Jacques Katshishi, secretary-general of Congo's Red Cross, said the country's communities must continue to receive support from the international community.