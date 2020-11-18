Left Menu
Development News Edition

DR Congo overcomes 11th Ebola epidemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:16 IST
DR Congo overcomes 11th Ebola epidemic
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IFRCAfrica)

After 50 days of witnessing the last case of Ebola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declared an end to the recent outbreak, according to a report by Nation.

Eteni Longodo, the Congolese Health Minister, issued a declaration reportedly saying that the country has overcome the battle of its 11th epidemic in 44 years. Longodo also suggested authorities to not be careless by giving an account from the past about the revival of the epidemic as he said, "there remains a high risk of a resurgence".

The recent outbreak led to 138 cases mainly in the Equateur Province, out of which 55 people lost their lives, making a fatality rate of 42 percent, said Longodo, according to the report.

The Ebola epidemic is declared over as per the guidelines by the World Health Organization as the country hasn't witnessed a single case in 42 days. Regardless, authorities have been suggested to maintain a vigil for the next six months.

"Overcoming one of the world's most dangerous pathogens in remote and hard to access communities demonstrates what is possible when science and solidarity come together," said WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti. "The technology used to keep the Ebola vaccine at super-cold temperatures will be helpful when bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa," she added.

"Tackling Ebola in parallel with COVID-19 hasn't been easy, but much of the expertise we've built in one disease is transferable to another and underlines the importance of investing in emergency preparedness and building local capacity." The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that this achievement doesn't mean the end of "considerable humanitarian challenges that the country is facing, including the ongoing COVID-19 emergency alongside long-standing economic and security issues." Jacques Katshishi, secretary-general of Congo's Red Cross, said the country's communities must continue to receive support from the international community.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

The head of the UN atomic watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but said they had been moved from another facility so the countrys overall uranium-enrichin...

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020