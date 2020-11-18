Left Menu
663 ICU beds to be added in Delhi govt hospitals soon: CM Kejriwal on COVID-19 management

Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000 mark on November 11. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:53 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Over 660 ICU beds will be added in various Delhi government hospitals in the next few days in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters after visiting GTB Hospital in east Delhi along with city Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the chief minister said, "We had a meeting with doctors at GTB Hospital and they have agreed to add 238 ICU beds in the next two days." "In all, 663 ICU beds shall be added in various Delhi hospitals in the next few days," he said.

Despite such a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, doctors have managed the situation well, Kejriwal said. The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000 mark for the first time. Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000 mark on November 11.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months..

