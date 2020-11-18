Left Menu
COVID-19: Only 50 people to be allowed at marriage functions in Delhi as DDMA reverts to earlier cap

Only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:08 IST
Only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city. The order was issued after Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairman, approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend any marriage function.

The Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons. It had earlier imposed a cap of 50 persons during the unlock period. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party government had decided to withdraw the order allowing 200 guests at a wedding, as it mulled reimposing certain restrictions to check the spike in cases. In the Wednesday order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that the decision was taken in view of the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which has further been aggravated due to rising pollution levels owing to various factors.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will continue to be mandatory," Dev said. He also said, "In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in view, subject to a ceiling of 50 persons and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks...." The chief secretary has directed all district magistrates, DCPs and all authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of his order.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

