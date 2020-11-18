Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Top surgeon says COVID-19 is pushing trans people to brink

Ting said he was "very worried" that a second wave of the virus was disproportionately affecting his patients' health, with new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States hitting 160,000 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Despite building pressure, Ting vowed to keep Mount Sinai Hospital's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in New York open for as long as possible in the face of any lockdown, with hundreds at risk of delays to long-awaited surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:59 IST
INTERVIEW-Top surgeon says COVID-19 is pushing trans people to brink

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is pushing transgender patients to the brink, according to a top U.S. surgeon, who says poverty, stress and breakdown are forcing many to cancel life-changing surgery.

"Many of our patients are living on the verge of poverty and have been pushed over," Jess Ting, surgical director of one of the largest U.S. gender reassignment clinics, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We have had many cancellations or cases of people who say they can't even afford train or bus fare or airline fare to come for their surgeries," the 55-year-old surgeon said.

"Born to Be", a documentary about Ting's work and the surgical advances he has worked on since 2016, premiered at Film Forum's virtual cinema in New York on Wednesday. Ting said he was "very worried" that a second wave of the virus was disproportionately affecting his patients' health, with new daily COVID-19 cases in the United States hitting 160,000 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Despite building pressure, Ting vowed to keep Mount Sinai Hospital's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in New York open for as long as possible in the face of any lockdown, with hundreds at risk of delays to long-awaited surgery. "A couple of weeks ago, I had a very sad situation where a patient called me and cancelled her surgery because she said she was afraid that if she came home in bandages, her landlord would realise that she was trans and evict her," Ting said.

Under lockdown earlier this year, all elective surgeries at the Mount Sinai clinic were cancelled for about four months. GROWING DEMAND

An estimated 1.4 million trans people live in the United States, according to a 2018 report from Johns Hopkins Medicine. Its figures show that the number of surgical procedures grew four-fold between 2000 and 2014, with just over 4,100 electing for surgery in that period.

The percentage of those going forward with surgery is also growing, the Johns Hopkins report noted, with 72% of patients who sought gender reassignment procedures opting for genital surgery alone between 2000 and 2005. Between 2006 and 2011, that figure rose to almost 84%.

Ting and his three partners carry out 15 to 20 surgeries a week at the centre, totalling about 1,000 ops a year. Approximately 70% are male to female and 30% female to male, although that ratio is shifting, Ting added.

"We're seeing more female-to-male patients," he said. "But that trend is very slow." The introduction of an Affordable Care Act – commonly known as Obamacare – in 2010, let trans people claim reassignment surgery on their insurance, leading to a spike in demand.

Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election - and the fact he cited trans people in his acceptance speech - will also help to alleviate prejudice, Ting said. "Having a president who doesn't mock trans people or just deny their legitimacy entirely and who isn't, frankly, discriminatory is a huge step in the right direction," he said. (Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...

Recovery of drugs: BSF constable, two others arrested

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a BSF constable and two others in connection with the recovery of 11 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. Constable Barinder Singh was arrested from the BSF premises in Rajasthans Ganganagar in an...

Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at ...

Governor's rule extended in TTADC

Governor R K Bais has extended his rule in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC for another six months, as per a notification. Bais said in the notification that a situation has arisen in which administration of the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020