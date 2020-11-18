Left Menu
Development News Edition

French govt calls on giant retailers to delay Black Friday sales

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday called on supermarkets and on-line retailers to postpone the "Black Friday" sales shopping day due to take place on Nov. 27 as shops selling non-essential goods remained closed during lockdown.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:01 IST
French govt calls on giant retailers to delay Black Friday sales

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday called on supermarkets and on-line retailers to postpone the "Black Friday" sales shopping day due to take place on Nov. 27 as shops selling non-essential goods remained closed during lockdown. Small shops, which were ordered to close by the government, have raised concerns they will suffer from competition from giant online retail companies such as Amazon that are allowed to operate and deliver goods during France's second nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

"Is next Friday really the right time to organise a Black Friday? My answer is no", Le Maire told France's upper house Senate. He said he would ask supermarkets and on-line retailers to explore all options to delay the event, a discount shopping day that takes place worldwide, usually coinciding with the Friday of the U.S. Thanksgiving Weekend.

Amazon France's boss said earlier on Wednesday that the group has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40%-50% during the country's second lockdown. The French government has come under pressure from shops and businesses to ease restrictions in time for the Christmas shopping period.

Valerie Pecresse, the politician in charge of the greater Paris region, said on Monday that the government should allow some shops to reopen for the Black Friday sales. Meanwhile, health minister Olivier Veran said earlier this week that it was too early to claim victory over a resurgence in coronavirus infections even if recent data showed some encouraging signs.

Veran said that authorities were in the process of gradually regaining control over the COVID-19 pandemic but warned that it was too soon to let up. President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation next week regarding the pandemic situation and restrictions in the country.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020