Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu and Kashmir records nine more COVID-19 deaths, 574 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,04,155 on Wednesday, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,613, officials said. There are 5,570 active cases in the UT, while 96,972 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said. Meanwhile, the UT reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- four from Jammu and five from the Kashmir Valley..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir records nine more COVID-19 deaths, 574 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,04,155 on Wednesday, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,613, officials said. Out of the 574 fresh cases, 241 were reported from Jammu division and 333 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 136 cases, followed by 96 in Jammu, the officials said. There are 5,570 active cases in the UT, while 96,972 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- four from Jammu and five from the Kashmir Valley..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020