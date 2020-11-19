Ensure pvt hospitals follow rates fixed by govt in treating COVID patients: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials on Wednesday to ensure that treatment to COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is provided at the rate fixed by the state government.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:27 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials on Wednesday to ensure that treatment to COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is provided at the rate fixed by the state government. He said the administration and the medical department should make sure that the COVID-19 patients admitted in private hospitals face no inconvenience.
Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister said the number of coronavirus cases is likely to increase in the coming days due to cold and other conditions and looking at this situation, the number of ICU beds and other facilities at both government and private hospitals should be enhanced. He said pulse oximeters will be provided to the Asha sahyoginis (health workers) across the state so that people can check their oxygen level.
Gehlot said 27 per cent deaths due to COVID-19 in the state were reported from rural areas and thus, there is a need to remain alert and all the health-related protocols should be followed by everyone. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Director General of Police M L Lather, Principal Secretary, Finance Akhil Arora, Health Secretary Sidharth Mahajan, Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria, other officers and expert doctors were present at the meeting.
