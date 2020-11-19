Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure pvt hospitals follow rates fixed by govt in treating COVID patients: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials on Wednesday to ensure that treatment to COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is provided at the rate fixed by the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:27 IST
Ensure pvt hospitals follow rates fixed by govt in treating COVID patients: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked officials on Wednesday to ensure that treatment to COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is provided at the rate fixed by the state government. He said the administration and the medical department should make sure that the COVID-19 patients admitted in private hospitals face no inconvenience.

Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister said the number of coronavirus cases is likely to increase in the coming days due to cold and other conditions and looking at this situation, the number of ICU beds and other facilities at both government and private hospitals should be enhanced. He said pulse oximeters will be provided to the Asha sahyoginis (health workers) across the state so that people can check their oxygen level.

Gehlot said 27 per cent deaths due to COVID-19 in the state were reported from rural areas and thus, there is a need to remain alert and all the health-related protocols should be followed by everyone. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Director General of Police M L Lather, Principal Secretary, Finance Akhil Arora, Health Secretary Sidharth Mahajan, Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galaria, other officers and expert doctors were present at the meeting.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

An accelerated US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the Islamic State aff...

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...

Soccer-Ecuadorean player finds passport after internet appeal

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan found his lost passport on Wednesday after fans responded to an internet appeal to help him locate the missing travel document.Estupinan lost his passport on Tuesday, the day he scored a goal in Ecuadors 6-...

Leading Egyptian rights group says two members arrested

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested a senior member of its staff on Wednesday, three days after its administrative manager was detained under charges including joining a terrorist group.The arrests come after sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020