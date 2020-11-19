Left Menu
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:35 IST
Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 18, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, also rose to 10 from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's mainland now stands at 86,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

