FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday as the country's largest public school system halted in-person classes, while the government said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be authorized and distributed within weeks.

* Care farms nestled in the British countryside are providing a lifeline for people struggling with mental health during the pandemic, allowing them to swap therapy sessions on Zoom for the joys of fresh air, mucking out cow sheds and cuddling donkeys. * German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray to scatter thousands of protesters angry about a new legal framework for enforcing restrictions passed by parliament.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government's handling of the procurement of protective equipment during the pandemic after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked. AMERICAS

* U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases. * Canada is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate vaccine shots to lower-income countries, sources told Reuters.

* Uruguay, a relative coronavirus-free zone in hard-hit Latin America, is starting to see a worrying rise in cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope. * South Korea kicked off a special two-week prevention period on Thursday ahead of highly competitive annual college entrance exams.

* One of Australia's strictest lockdowns kicked off in the country's south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Total coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed the 2 million mark despite the slow addition of reported infections compared to other regions around the world. * Iran registered 13,421 new infections in the past 24 hours, a new daily record.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Spain's medicines agency authorised the launch of late-stage trials of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on Wednesday.

* A Danish study found face masks provide the wearer with only limited protection, but said this should not be used to argue against their widespread use. * Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares eased from all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United States weighed on Wall Street, while bonds were underpinned by speculation the Federal Reserve would have to respond with yet more easing.

* Australian jobs surged past all expectations in October led by an easing of restrictions in the second-most populous state of Victoria, though the unemployment rate still ticked up to 7.0% as more people went out looking for work. * U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in October as the housing market continues to be driven by record-low mortgage rates, but momentum could slow amid a resurgence in new infections.

