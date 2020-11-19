Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday as the country's largest public school system halted in-person classes, while the government said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be authorized and distributed within weeks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday as the country's largest public school system halted in-person classes, while the government said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be authorized and distributed within weeks.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Care farms nestled in the British countryside are providing a lifeline for people struggling with mental health during the pandemic, allowing them to swap therapy sessions on Zoom for the joys of fresh air, mucking out cow sheds and cuddling donkeys. * German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray to scatter thousands of protesters angry about a new legal framework for enforcing restrictions passed by parliament.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government's handling of the procurement of protective equipment during the pandemic after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked. AMERICAS

* U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases. * Canada is in talks with other governments about a plan to donate vaccine shots to lower-income countries, sources told Reuters.

* Uruguay, a relative coronavirus-free zone in hard-hit Latin America, is starting to see a worrying rise in cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope. * South Korea kicked off a special two-week prevention period on Thursday ahead of highly competitive annual college entrance exams.

* One of Australia's strictest lockdowns kicked off in the country's south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Total coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed the 2 million mark despite the slow addition of reported infections compared to other regions around the world. * Iran registered 13,421 new infections in the past 24 hours, a new daily record.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Spain's medicines agency authorised the launch of late-stage trials of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on Wednesday.

* A Danish study found face masks provide the wearer with only limited protection, but said this should not be used to argue against their widespread use. * Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares eased from all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United States weighed on Wall Street, while bonds were underpinned by speculation the Federal Reserve would have to respond with yet more easing.

* Australian jobs surged past all expectations in October led by an easing of restrictions in the second-most populous state of Victoria, though the unemployment rate still ticked up to 7.0% as more people went out looking for work. * U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in October as the housing market continues to be driven by record-low mortgage rates, but momentum could slow amid a resurgence in new infections.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni, Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

With pitches not expected to be venomous, India have good chance of beating Australia: Rameez

Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Rameez Raja believes India have a very good chance of beating Australia again in the upcoming Test series as the hosts are unlikely to prepare venomous pitches for the high-profile series. The series begins ...

Dr Reddy's starts detailed investigation into anonymous complaint

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with improper benefits....

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America on Wednesday in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur migration to the United States. More than 30 pe...

Tennis-Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

As the worlds highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to the spotlight, but ahead of the release of her personalised range of apparel made with sponsors Nike, the 23-year-old was nervous.My ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020