Telangana reports 1,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,60,834

Telangana reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and four fatalities on Wednesday, informed the state Health Department. As many as 1,440 recoveries were also recorded on the same day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,46,733.

While the death toll of the infected patients stands at 1,419 in the state, there are 12,682 active cases of coronavirus at present here. As many as 2,60,834 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the state so far, according to the state Health Department. (ANI)