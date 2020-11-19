Left Menu
Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Sharif, 70, who has been staying in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, during his visits to the hospital underwent several tests and scans to determine a course of treatment, the Dawn reported. “He is very unwell and has serious pain in his kidney owing to deteriorating kidney function.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:36 IST
Pakistan’s ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has been staying in London since November 2019 on medical grounds, during his visits to the hospital underwent several tests and scans to determine a course of treatment, the Dawn reported.

“He is very unwell and has serious pain in his kidney owing to deteriorating kidney function. Doctors are conducting tests and scans to determine a course of action. He has developed kidney stones,” Dr Adnan Khan, the personal physician of Sharif, was quoted as saying by the paper. Sharif, who in the past has undergone heart surgery, visited consultants on Harley Street on Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled for more scans on Thursday, the report said.

On Tuesday, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that her father was unable to participate in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement because of “severe kidney pain” and added that she would attend in his place. The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018.

But Sharif was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment. In November last year, Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for his treatment.

In May, a picture of Sharif having tea at a London cafe along with his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on the seriousness of his health condition. The Pakistan government has recently urged the UK government to deport Sharif so that the head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would serve out the rest of his sentence in a Pakistani jail. In a letter addressed to the UK government and handed over to the British High Commission in Islamabad, the Pakistan government has asked the British authorities to consider cancelling Sharif’s visit visa, which has allowed him to live in London on medical grounds since November. PTI RUP AKJ RUP RUP

