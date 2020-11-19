Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Japan's nationwide tally also hit a new high of 2,259, according to broadcaster TBS. "The number of coronavirus cases is rising so we are considering what steps will be needed with the view that infections could reach 1,000 cases a day," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Cases in Russia surpass 2 million Russia's COVID-19 case tally passed the 2 million mark on Thursday as the number of daily deaths and infections hit new highs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:08 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: U.S. deaths top 250,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed a grim new milestone of 250,000 lives lost on Wednesday, as New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction, citing a jump in infection rates. The decision to shutter schools and revert exclusively to at-home learning, starting on Thursday, came as state and local officials nationwide imposed restrictions on social and economic life to tamp down a surge in cases and hospitalizations heading into winter.

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota ordered all restaurants, bars, fitness centers and entertainment venues closed, and all youth sports canceled, for four weeks. WHO warns of a tough six months

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization Europe office said on Thursday. Hans Kluge said that some health systems are being overwhelmed on the continent where more than 29,000 deaths were recorded in the past week alone.

"Europe is once again the epicentre of the pandemic, together with the United States. There is light at the end of the tunnel but it will be six tough months," Kluge told a news conference. Tokyo raises alert level to highest

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japan's nationwide tally also hit a new high of 2,259, according to broadcaster TBS.

"The number of coronavirus cases is rising so we are considering what steps will be needed with the view that infections could reach 1,000 cases a day," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Cases in Russia surpass 2 million

Russia's COVID-19 case tally passed the 2 million mark on Thursday as the number of daily deaths and infections hit new highs. Russia, which has a huge testing programme and a population of around 145 million, has the world's fifth largest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and France.

Despite a recent surge in cases, authorities have resisted imposing lockdown restrictions across the country as they did earlier this year. AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas. The data, reported in part last month but published in full in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, suggest that those aged over 70, who are at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, could build robust immunity.

"We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure," said Maheshi Ramasamy, a consultant and co-lead investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp shares shed early gains; settle marginally higher

Shedding early gains, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday closed marginally higher on the bourses after the company reported good sales during the festive period. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 2,988.45, higher 0.18 per cent. Durin...

Priyanka wishes 'perfect husband' Raina on International Men's Day

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Rainas wife, Priyanka, on Thursday extended wishes to her perfect husband on the occasion of International Mens Day. Role of men in our society has become more crucial than ever to ensure an equal world for me...

Soccer-Man City boss Guardiola signs two-year extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Peps contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutua...

Sport-Britain announces £300 million 'winter survival package' for sport

The British government announced a 300 million pound winter survival package on Thursday to help spectator sports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but excluding the Premier League and cricket. The cash injection is largely made up of loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020