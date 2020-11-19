Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19
Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted. The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:07 IST
