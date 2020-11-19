Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health of our negotiators comes first, says UK's Frost after COVID stalls talks

The health of Brexit negotiators is the top priority, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after talks were paused following a positive COVID-19 test in the EU team. "I am in close contact with @MichelBarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:04 IST
Health of our negotiators comes first, says UK's Frost after COVID stalls talks

The health of Brexit negotiators is the top priority, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after talks were paused following a positive COVID-19 test in the EU team.

"I am in close contact with @MichelBarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support," Frost said in a tweet.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Refugee resettlement numbers fall to lowest in two decades: UNHCR

In 2016, resettlement numbers globally stood at 126,291, according to agency figures. Current rates point to one of the lowest levels of resettlement witnessed in almost two decades. This is a blow for refugee protection and for the ability...

Soccer-Newcastle Utd confirm legal dispute with league over failed takeover

Newcastle United have confirmed that they are involved in arbitration proceedings against the Premier League EPL over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium earlier this year. The Shields Gazette, a local newspaper...

Direct Brexit talks suspended after EU team member tests COVID positive

Chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, but officials were continuing their work in line with health guidelines.The suspension came as Finlands European affairs...

PM Modi to attend 15th G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of Exter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020