Health of our negotiators comes first, says UK's Frost after COVID stalls talks
The health of Brexit negotiators is the top priority, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after talks were paused following a positive COVID-19 test in the EU team.
"I am in close contact with @MichelBarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support," Frost said in a tweet.
