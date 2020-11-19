Left Menu
DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:21 IST
DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state and her health has improved following treatment, the hospital said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious state, Shifa Hospitals here said adding "at present she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory." The hospital's medical director Dr Mohammed Arafath, in a bulletin said her current clinical condition warranted stay in the Intensive Care Unit and she is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.

While the circumstances surrounding her taking ill were not clear, the DMK dismissed as baseless reports that she was brought to the hospital following an intra-party 'squabble' at a meeting on Wednesday during which she was allegedly insulted at Kadayam near here. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, R S Bharathi asserted that there was no truth in the allegation.

"I met her today at the hospital after our president (M K Stalin) asked me to visit her. She is conscious. I am confident about her discharge from the hospital on Friday," he told PTI. DMK district office-bearers also accompanied him to the hospital and there was no disagreement or squabble within the party, Bharathi said.

Hospital authorities said the legislator's health condition has now improved, hours after her admission earlier in the day and following treatment. "She is conscious and her condition has improved now," they said. The 56-year old Dr Poongothai Aladi Aruna, hails from a family of DMK loyalists and she is an obstetrician and gynaecologist. She represents the Alangulam Assembly constituency in this district.

