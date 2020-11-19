COVID-19: 16 more deaths, 792 fresh cases in Punjab

Sixteen more fatalities due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,556, while 792 new cases took the infection tally to 1,44,177 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin. There are 6,194 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Mohali (135), Jalandhar (122) and Ludhiana (108). A total of 510 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,33,427, the bulletin added.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 139 are on oxygen support. A total of 29,46,382 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD SNE