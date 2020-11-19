Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad devotees told to observe Chhath at home

A popular festival of north India, it is celebrated beyond the region where people from certain Hindi-speaking states reside. In view of the pandemic, the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad issued orders-cum-guidelines restricting mass celebrations of Chhath Puja at river banks, lakes and other public places.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:01 IST
Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad devotees told to observe Chhath at home

Municipal corporations of Pune and adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad have put restrictions on mass celebrations of Chhath Puja at river banks, lakes and other public places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to orders issued on Thursday. The annual festival dedicated to the Sun god will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday. A popular festival of north India, it is celebrated beyond the region where people from certain Hindi-speaking states reside.

In view of the pandemic, the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad issued orders-cum-guidelines restricting mass celebrations of Chhath Puja at river banks, lakes and other public places. They have asked devotees to celebrate the festival indoors by following necessary protocols.

Police have been instructed to ensure no gatherings are organised at public places. A key ritual of the festival involves devotees standing in water and making offerings to the deity at sunset and sunrise.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...

U.N. Libya envoy urges U.N. to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace talks

The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elect...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi died here on Thursday at the age of 54, his political party TLP said. Though the cause of his demise was not immediately clear, there are speculations that he had contracted COVID-19. Rizvi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020