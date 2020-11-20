Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 02:29 IST
Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Officials from President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. "Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."

The call, for all senators, was conducted on Thursday morning by General Gustave Perna and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, leaders https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/05/15/trump-administration-announces-framework-and-leadership-for-operation-warp-speed.html of "Operation Warp Speed," the administration's vaccine-development effort, congressional aides said. The team's unwillingness to share its plans with the incoming administration "risks President-elect Biden's team not being ready on day one to implement the plan or make adjustments to it," Murphy said in an emailed statement.

Asked for comment, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern did not address whether Biden's team would be briefed, saying vaccine distribution plans from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state governors were publicly available. "Manufacturing is well under way, and Dr. Slaoui confirmed that 20 million Americans are on track for vaccinations in December with tens of millions per month thereafter," Morgenstern said.

Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with Democratic and Republican governors on Thursday to discuss the health crisis. A wave of coronavirus infection has gripped the United States and the death toll surpassed 250,000 this week. A vaccine may be available in the coming months, but distributing it to over 300 million Americans might be complicated by special storage and transport conditions.

Biden said on Wednesday that a range of information had not been made available to his campaign, including the distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines. His administration is scheduled to take office on Jan. 20, when he is inaugurated. Failure to promptly share critical COVID-19 data with Biden's team will cause needless, deadly delays in tackling the pandemic, leaders of the U.S. medical establishment said in a letter to Trump on Tuesday.

Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, a generally little-known agency that keeps the U.S. government running, has so far refused to "ascertain" the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election between Biden and Trump, a condition for releasing funds and resources to the winner. Despite a clear margin of victory for Biden, Trump has refused to concede, and his legal challenges are fizzling. But he has been backed up by many of his fellow Republicans, both in Washington and across the country.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Realtors settle federal lawsuit, to give consumers more information

The National Association of Realtors NAR settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give potential home buyers more accurate information about commissions and fees, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The proposed settlement requires t...

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trumps vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Bidens transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. Just o...

Heartbreaking stories from refugees fleeing Ethiopia violence: senior UN official

Many of the refugees left behind children, and parents. They did not have time to assemble their families and leave together, said Babacar Ciss, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. They arrived at the camps after having...

Odd News Roundup: Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge; Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020