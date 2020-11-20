Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Sweden should rethink its decision not to recommend the use of face masks amid a second wave of infections, the Royal Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel prizes, said. * Russia's health minister urged regional leaders to take further steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as the country's COVID-19 case tally passed 2 million.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 02:37 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States has jumped nearly 50% in the last two weeks, forcing states to impose new restrictions as Americans face a potentially grim winter and holiday season.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany remains far too high but there are signs the country's "lockdown lite" is working and could reduce numbers soon, health officials said. * Chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19.

* Hungary's plans to import and possibly use Russia's touted Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine raise safety concerns and could damage trust in potential shots, the European Commission said. * Sweden should rethink its decision not to recommend the use of face masks amid a second wave of infections, the Royal Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel prizes, said.

* Russia's health minister urged regional leaders to take further steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as the country's COVID-19 case tally passed 2 million. * Greece will shut one border crossing with Albania and conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on all visitors at its land borders.

* Portugal's president asked parliament to back an extension of a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus for an additional 15 days from next week. AMERICAS

* Tens of thousands of Hondurans are cramming into overcrowded storm shelters, aid workers and officials say, raising concerns that the chaotic set-up will trigger a new spike in coronavirus infections. * U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 at the earliest amid a rising number of U.S. cases.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution.

* India's total COVID-19 infections neared 9 million after the country reported 45,576 new cases. * One of Australia's strictest lockdowns kicked off in the country's south with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals and takeaway food all coming to a standstill.

* Azerbaijan has extended lockdown restrictions until Dec. 28. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey will sign a contract within days to buy at least 20 million doses of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech. * Jordan is racing to increase hospital bed capacity as its healthcare system struggles to cope with a surge in new coronavirus cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas.

* Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be ready for U.S. authorization and distribution within weeks. * Russia has resumed the vaccination of new volunteers in its trial for its flagship COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine after a short pause.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks and oil rallied on reports that U.S. congressional leaders may be willing to restart negotiations on stimulus for beleaguered businesses.

* Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. * The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits rose last week, likely as new business restrictions to control spiralling COVID-19 infections unleashed a fresh wave of layoffs.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Anita Kobylinska and Ramakrishnan M.; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Giles Elgood and Arun Koyyur)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Realtors settle federal lawsuit, to give consumers more information

The National Association of Realtors NAR settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give potential home buyers more accurate information about commissions and fees, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The proposed settlement requires t...

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trumps vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Bidens transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. Just o...

Heartbreaking stories from refugees fleeing Ethiopia violence: senior UN official

Many of the refugees left behind children, and parents. They did not have time to assemble their families and leave together, said Babacar Ciss, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. They arrived at the camps after having...

Odd News Roundup: Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge; Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020