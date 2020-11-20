Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be ready for U.S. authorization and distribution within weeks, setting the stage for inoculation to begin this year. ECONOMIC IMPACT * World financial markets were hit by a wave of uncertainty on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to coronavirus pandemic relief for struggling businesses. * Japan's core consumer prices fell in October at their fastest annual pace in nearly a decade as the boost from last year's sales tax hike petered out.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation advised against the use of Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to pandemic relief for struggling businesses.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office said. * The pandemic has laid bare shortage of medics in southern Europe from where thousands of doctors and nurses have left in the past decade, exasperated by austerity cuts in the health system and seeking better pay and prospects abroad.

* Greece will shut one border crossing with Albania and conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on all visitors at its land borders. * Lithuania's defense minister has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with senior U.S. defense officials at the Pentagon last week.

AMERICAS * California's governor ordered a curfew on all indoor social gatherings and non-essential activities outside the home across most of the state.

* A new wave of contact-tracing mobile apps is coming to U.S. states ahead of the holidays as public health officials bet that recently introduced features from Apple and Google will significantly boost adoption and impact. * The coronavirus has spread rapidly through Brazil's largest indigenous reservation and more than a third of its 27,000 people could have been exposed.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Australia's drastic six-day coronavirus lockdown was triggered by a "lie" to contact tracers from a man who tested positive and restrictions across the state are set to be lifted much sooner than first planned.

* South Korea's prime minister pleaded with the public to avoid social gatherings and warned that tougher measures may be needed if infections are not quickly contained. * Hond Kong, the world's leading tourist city destination last year, is facing a tourism bust as the government has ruled out an extension of a wide-ranging subsidy programme.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey will sign a contract within days to buy at least 20 million doses of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech.

* Jordan is racing to increase hospital bed capacity as its healthcare system struggles to cope with a surge in new coronavirus cases. * South Africa's preparation for a cricket series against England suffered a jolt with three players placed in isolation after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead's remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients.

* AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed. * Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be ready for U.S. authorization and distribution within weeks, setting the stage for inoculation to begin this year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World financial markets were hit by a wave of uncertainty on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to coronavirus pandemic relief for struggling businesses.

* Japan's core consumer prices fell in October at their fastest annual pace in nearly a decade as the boost from last year's sales tax hike petered out. * Australian retail sales rebounded by 1.6% in October from the month before, preliminary data showed on Friday, as the second-most populous state of Victoria crept out of a long lockdown.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

State govt's consent must for CBI to probe in its jurisdiction: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that the consent of state government is mandatory for a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI probe in its jurisdiction and the Central government cannot extend the agencys jurisdiction to any state without permissi...

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of Orlando Hall

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Thursday cleared the way for the Justice Departments plan to execute Orlando Hall, an African American, by lethal injection, overturning a lower courts order that blocked it on the grounds of the method of exe...

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity; Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 survivors may have long lasting immunity Pfizer vaccine is 95 effective in trialThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and ...

Sports News Roundup: German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals; Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP FinalsFrench Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britains Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020