Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

“The only remedy now is to adhere to the protocols and nothing else, together we can sack COVID-19 and be free indeed."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:20 IST
Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Talking about the complications, Augustina Mensah, a Nurse at the Kissi Helth Center, reportedly said that adhering to the safety protocols is the only way of curtailing the virus. She encouraged the right-hand washing mechanism, using proper face masks, and maintaining a physical distance of a minimum of one meter. She urged the people to adopt the right techniques to refrain from the virus at a program organized by the Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

Bringing more than 85 participants representing seven identifiable groups at Komenda, the program was sponsored by Plan International Ghana, an NGO dedicated to supporting the marginalized to exercise their rights.

Emmanuel Cornelius Ampong, the Finance Officer of the PEYORG, urged the people to not expose Ghana to the vulnerability of the pandemic on behalf of the organization of the virus. He appealed to all to strictly adhere to the guidelines. He said, "there is no vaccine yet so the treatment remains symptomatic, keep on washing your hands and use your face mask, we cannot afford to be left at the mercy of the virus".

"The only remedy now is to adhere to the protocols and nothing else, together we can sack COVID-19 and be free indeed," Cornelius added.

