Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear: Study

"Using heart rate and steps data from a large cohort of 5,262 individuals, we show that heart rate signals from fitness trackers can be used to retrospectively detect COVID-19 infection well in advance of symptom onset," the authors said. "In addition, we developed an online detection algorithm to identify early stages of infection by real-time heart rate monitoring," they said..

PTI | Boston | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:49 IST
Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 before symptoms appear: Study

Smartwatches and other wearable devices that continuously measure vital signs can detect changes in the body up to nine days before COVID-19 symptoms appear, according to a study. The researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine in the US analysed data from 32 individuals infected with COVID-19, identified from a group of nearly 5,300 participants.

They found that 26 of them (81 per cent) had alterations in their heart rate, number of daily steps or time asleep. The study, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, found that for 22 cases they were able to detect changes before or at symptom onset, with four cases detected at least nine days earlier.

The findings suggest that activity tracking and health monitoring via smartwatches and similar devices may be used for the large-scale, real-time detection of respiratory infections. Early detection of infectious disease is important to mitigate the spread of disease by increasing self-isolation and early treatments, the researchers said.

Presently, most diagnostic methods involve sampling nasal fluids, saliva or blood, followed by nucleic acid-based tests for detecting active infections or blood-based serological detection for past infections. "Although they are highly sensitive, nucleic acid-based diagnostics may require samples gathered several days post-exposure for unambiguous positive detection," the study authors said.

"Moreover, they cannot be implemented routinely at low cost and are constrained by emerging shortages in key reagents," they said. The researchers noted that smartwatches and other wearable devices are already used by tens of millions of people worldwide and measure many physiological parameters, such as heart rate, skin temperature and sleep.

They investigated the use of wearable devices for the early detection of COVID-19 in a retrospective manner, and also present an approach for using wearable device-detected physiological parameters for real-time health monitoring and surveillance. "Using heart rate and steps data from a large cohort of 5,262 individuals, we show that heart rate signals from fitness trackers can be used to retrospectively detect COVID-19 infection well in advance of symptom onset," the authors said.

"In addition, we developed an online detection algorithm to identify early stages of infection by real-time heart rate monitoring," they said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India could get access to AstraZeneca vaccine by January, local manufacturer says

The head of an Indian company contracted to make AstraZeneca Plcs COVID vaccine said it could deliver it to health care workers and elderly Indians by January as the countrys caseload of infections crossed nine million on Friday. The Serum ...

ED assures SC of no coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate ED Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would not take any coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul was informed by So...

It's an honour for boys to compete in IFA Shield, says Indian Arrows coach Venkatesh

Head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam feels that Indian Arrows participation in IFA Shield is a good chance for the new batch to soak in some experience of playing senior football. The All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian...

London stocks rise on upbeat retail sales data

London stocks inched higher on Friday as upbeat retail sales data, the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a vaccine set the benchmark indexes on course for their third straight week of gains.The blue-chip FTSE 100 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020