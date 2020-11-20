Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's COVID-19 cases soar; second vaccine due in 2021

By the end of the year 50,000 doses will be released." Vector's vaccine centre said all volunteers injected with EpiVacCorona had developed antibodies against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported without specifying the number of people involved.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:02 IST
Russia's COVID-19 cases soar; second vaccine due in 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The developers of Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday said mass production would begin in 2021, as Russia reported a record daily increase in coronavirus infections.

A recent surge in cases has taken Russia past the 2 million threshold, behind only the United States, India, Brazil and France in total infections. Authorities have resisted imposing lockdowns across the country as they did earlier this year, however, preferring targeted, regional measures. Russia last week said its first vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, was 92% effective, according to interim trial results. Around 500,000 doses are due to be produced in November.

Post-registration trials for the second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, being developed by Siberia's Vector institute, are underway. "Mass production will start in 2021 with the involvement of industrial partners," the institute was cited as saying by news agencies. "To date, 15,000 doses of the vaccine have been issued. By the end of the year 50,000 doses will be released."

Vector's vaccine centre said all volunteers injected with EpiVacCorona had developed antibodies against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported without specifying the number of people involved. The vaccine's effectiveness can only be assessed when preliminary or final results of the post-registration trials are released, Vector said.

Antonina Ploskireva, an epidemiologist at consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, on Friday urged people to continue observing strict rules for wearing masks and gloves and underlined the importance of social distancing. "There is a specific trend towards the start of stabilisation as a whole in Russia; however, it is premature to speak about this phase," she was cited as saying by RIA.

Authorities reported 24,318 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including 6,902 in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,039,926. Russia also reported 461 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,311.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India could get access to AstraZeneca vaccine by January, local manufacturer says

The head of an Indian company contracted to make AstraZeneca Plcs COVID vaccine said it could deliver it to health care workers and elderly Indians by January as the countrys caseload of infections crossed nine million on Friday. The Serum ...

ED assures SC of no coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate ED Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would not take any coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul was informed by So...

It's an honour for boys to compete in IFA Shield, says Indian Arrows coach Venkatesh

Head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam feels that Indian Arrows participation in IFA Shield is a good chance for the new batch to soak in some experience of playing senior football. The All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian...

London stocks rise on upbeat retail sales data

London stocks inched higher on Friday as upbeat retail sales data, the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a vaccine set the benchmark indexes on course for their third straight week of gains.The blue-chip FTSE 100 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020