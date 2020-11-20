Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj BJP postpones 'Chintan Shivir' due to COVID-19 pandemic

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has decided to postpone its two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brain storming session), which was scheduled to begin on November 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:27 IST
Guj BJP postpones 'Chintan Shivir' due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has decided to postpone its two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brain storming session), which was scheduled to begin on November 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a party spokesperson said on Friday. State BJP president C R Paatil was supposed to chair the two-day session in Gandhinagar, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel were also scheduled to attend, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

"It's an old tradition in the BJP to organise Chintan Shivirs to discuss issues concerning people, about the party's organisation and elections. In view of the present coronavirus situation, we have decided to postpone the session for now," Pandya said.

The session will be held at an appropriate time in the future, he added. Gujarat has been witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of this month.

Over 1,300 fresh cases were detected on Thursday, of which Ahmedabad district alone recorded 246 infections. Gandhinagar district also reported 80 new cases in 24 hours till 5 pm on Thursday.

In order to contain the viral spread in Ahmedabad city, authorities have announced a 57-hour weekend curfew from 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. Meanwhile, the Centre is sending a high-level team to Gujarat to provide necessary guidance to the local authorities regarding containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry on Thursday said Dr S K Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be leading the team, which will visit districts with high number of infections..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pascal Struijk signs new deal with Leeds United

Leeds United on Friday announced that Pascal Struijk has extended his stay after signing a new deal with the club. Leeds United are pleased to announce Pascal Struijk has signed a new deal with the club, the club said in a statement.The Dut...

Sterling edges higher on renewed Brexit deal hopes

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Friday after a European Union official said the bloc and Britain are very close to agreement in trade talks on most issues, even if they are still at odds over three main points.Britain left the EU ...

Esports-Tonizza's F1 Pro Series title defence ends as Opmeer stays ahead

Ferraris F1 Esports champion David Tonizza gave up his title defence in a blaze of glory with a lights-to-flag victory around a virtual Monza on Thursday night as Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer retained the overall lead. With three races remainin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Reinfection unlikely for at least 6 monthsPeople whove had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020