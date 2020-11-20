Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 2nd wave: Health infra being ramped up in Aurangabad

Oxygen tanks are being installed and beds in private and public hospitals are being increased to combat any second wave of coronavirus infections in Aurangabad region of Maharashtra, health officials said on Friday. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Kanan Yelikar said beds with oxygen facilities had been increased by 10 per cent. "We have decided to increase testing.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST
COVID-19 2nd wave: Health infra being ramped up in Aurangabad

Oxygen tanks are being installed and beds in private and public hospitals are being increased to combat any second wave of coronavirus infections in Aurangabad region of Maharashtra, health officials said on Friday. Sundar Kulkarni, chief of the civil hospital, which is one of the prime COVID-19 facilities in the city, said these measures are being implemented on a war-footing.

"We found 98,000 people with comorbidities during the (state government's) 'my family, my responsibility' campaign and we are planning camps for them," he said. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Kanan Yelikar said beds with oxygen facilities had been increased by 10 per cent.

"We have decided to increase testing. Kits are available in ample numbers and buildings earmarked for COVID- 19 treatment have been requisitioned till January," said Neeta Padalkar, health officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. The number of fresh cases reached 170 on Thursday, while it was 55 on Sunday, officials pointed out.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer, family of Kerala journalist can meet him in jail, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that an advocate can meet Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, in jail...

Will take legal action against CA candidates sending threat mails to exam centres: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has warned candidates appearing for CA exams against sending threat mails to examination centres, saying legal action will be initiated for such misdemeanour. In a statement, the ICAI sai...

Canada visa application centres to accept biometric enrolments for select categories

VFS Global on Friday said it will resume biometrics enrolments for Canada visa applications in select categories, including family and students, across India. Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applicati...

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Chhath festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath festival on Friday. In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, Best wishes to the people of the country on Chhath which is the mega festival of worshipping the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020