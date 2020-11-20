COVID-19 2nd wave: Health infra being ramped up in Aurangabad

Oxygen tanks are being installed and beds in private and public hospitals are being increased to combat any second wave of coronavirus infections in Aurangabad region of Maharashtra, health officials said on Friday. Sundar Kulkarni, chief of the civil hospital, which is one of the prime COVID-19 facilities in the city, said these measures are being implemented on a war-footing.

"We found 98,000 people with comorbidities during the (state government's) 'my family, my responsibility' campaign and we are planning camps for them," he said. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Kanan Yelikar said beds with oxygen facilities had been increased by 10 per cent.

"We have decided to increase testing. Kits are available in ample numbers and buildings earmarked for COVID- 19 treatment have been requisitioned till January," said Neeta Padalkar, health officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. The number of fresh cases reached 170 on Thursday, while it was 55 on Sunday, officials pointed out.