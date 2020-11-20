Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Spitting and tobacco consumption in public places to attract Rs 2,000 fine in Delhi

The increase in the fine amount from earlier Rs 500 came at a time the national capital recorded a spike in coronavirus cases. The notification was issued by the health department following Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:30 IST
COVID-19: Spitting and tobacco consumption in public places to attract Rs 2,000 fine in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, not wearing of masks and not maintaining social distancing will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the national capital, according to a notification issued by the Delhi government on Friday. The increase in the fine amount from earlier Rs 500 came at a time the national capital recorded a spike in coronavirus cases.

The notification was issued by the health department following Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced sweeping measures to tackle the pandemic, including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals and doubling of testing centres in every district.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Shanghai reports two local coronavirus cases

Chinas financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it had confirmed two coronavirus cases in a married couple in the citys Pudong district, its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in 11 days. A 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...

4 children of a family drown in pond in Telangana

Four boys of a family agedbetween seven and 11 drowned on Friday in a pond when theyentered it for a bath at a village in Narayanpet district inTelangana, police saidThe children accompanied their parents who gathered inNandya Nayak Thanda ...

Indian-origin students win Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020

Aditya Choudhury, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student from Singapore, was on Friday named the winner in the Senior category of the Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition QCEC 2020 at the first virtual award ceremony for the worlds oldest int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020