Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children battling COVID-19  seek emotional support through govt helpline

The issue of not being able to sleep was addressed and the child was advised to practice breathing exercise twice a day for 10 minutes, he said. The official said the helpline has counsellors who have been specially trained by the expert team of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to address the needs of children in these difficult times..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:55 IST
Children battling COVID-19  seek emotional support through govt helpline
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

A 17-year-old was feeling very low and anxious after getting infected with COVID-19 and had trouble concentrating on his studies since he contracted the virus. To address the emotional trauma he suffered, he reached out to the NCPCR's toll-free helpline number 1800-121-2830 for counselling and psycho-social support. Over 400 such calls of children who suffered from coronavirus have been tackled by the NCPCR helpline since its inception in September, an official with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said.

The tele-counselling service aims to provide psychological first-aid and emotional support to children who are in quarantine or isolation or at COVID care centres, to those who have COVID positive parents or family members, or to children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. The boy said he has been facing certain anxiety issues. He reported that he found it difficult to get along with his parents and brother. He had not been able to concentrate on studies since the time he has returned, the official said.

The counsellors on the helpline first established a rapport with him and empathy was used and the child was made comfortable in talking about his problem, he said. "The anxiety of the child was addressed. To address the physical symptoms to which he believed was a side effect of COVID, a small breathing exercise was done with him which brought him instant relief as reported by the child," he said. "In the course of the session he also spoke about the loss of his grandfather which made him sad. To address the issue, he was recommended to write a letter to his grandfather," the official said. In another case, a 17-year-old was diagnosed with COVID in the month of September and after she recovered she was diagnosed with dengue fever. This made her lose sleep. "The child reported that COVID and dengue led to the problem of insomnia (sleeplessness). The counsellors taught the child some deep breathing techniques. The child was asked to take light food for supper," the official said. The issue of not being able to sleep was addressed and the child was advised to practice breathing exercise twice a day for 10 minutes, he said.

The official said the helpline has counsellors who have been specially trained by the expert team of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to address the needs of children in these difficult times..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...

Amazon launches AFBP to prepare MBA graduates for leadership roles at co

Amazonon Friday launched its flagship leadership development programme Amazon Future Builders Program AFBP for students enrolled in premier B-Schools in India, including IIMs, ISB and XLRI and prepare them for leadership roles at the compan...

Playing with experienced players "benefitted" hockey player Jyoti

Indian womens hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot. Jyoti had made her senior team debut for the womens side in April 2019 during the Malaysia Tour. During that particular tour, ...

FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru

A new-look FC Goa, strengthened with the addition of new foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with a new vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC, here on Sunday. FC Goa have never w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020