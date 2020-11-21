Team work by health staff and other departments in fight against coronavirus laudable: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday complimented the staff of Health and other departments for their team and collective hard work in control and management of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. In her video message to the people of Puducherry, the former IPS officer said, "when there are reports of many places like New Delhi and other States being hotspots for the virus, Puducherry is considered one of the safest places now and this is largely due to the team work of Health department and other wings of the administration." "This is a laudable work and the team work has enabled Puducherry to become one of the safest places," she said.

The Lt Governor pointed out that adherence to safety norms such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand washing had been zealously adopted. Citing a report from the Secretary to Health T Arun, Bedi said 25 percent of the total population of Puducherry had been tested so far and this is a 'very large number' covered to battle Covid infection.

She stressed on continuing to carry out tests. People should continue to adopt safety protocols and there should be no resistance for being tested or contact tracing anywhere in Puducherry so that the union territory could continue to be safe.

"Puducherry Health department is also doing tight testing-not less than 4,000 testing of samples a day," she said. She also noted that nearly 800 people were tested today and every one tested negative.