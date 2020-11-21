Left Menu
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules

It's echoing a partisan divide nationwide over a simple step that health experts say is proven to help keep others safe. “We're supposed to be modeling for our constituents and for our residents in our state," said Arkansas state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat in the majority-Republican Legislature who proposed a rule requiring senators to wear a mask or risk losing their per diem payments.

Many Republican lawmakers in states where coronavirus cases and hospitalisations have surged are not only rejecting statewide mask mandates. They're also resisting rules requiring them in their own capitols. Efforts to require lawmakers and staff to wear masks have received a cool reception even in statehouses that have seen outbreaks of the virus or where Republican governors have issued statewide mandates. It's echoing a partisan divide nationwide over a simple step that health experts say is proven to help keep others safe.

“We're supposed to be modeling for our constituents and for our residents in our state," said Arkansas state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat in the majority-Republican Legislature who proposed a rule requiring senators to wear a mask or risk losing their per diem payments. “You've got the governor asking everyone to wear a mask and socially distance. It's not like I'm asking for something nobody has heard of." Many legislatures are still planning and drafting rules for their 2021 legislative sessions, while four chambers approved rules requiring masks for sessions this year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Nearly 200 legislators nationwide have tested positive for the virus and four have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. After at least four dozen Mississippi lawmakers tested positive in the largest outbreak in a legislature, where masks were encouraged but not required for lawmakers.

Missouri's Legislature postponed a special session focused on virus relief after a COVID-19 outbreak among lawmakers, and a Tennessee lawmaker said she won't be able to spend Thanksgiving with her mother after attending a hearing where legislators weren't wearing masks. Health experts warn the public is taking their cue from elected officials at a time those officials are trying to restrict or discourage indoor gatherings that are fueling a rapid rise in cases.

“We know it works, but if political leaders don't stand behind their public health officials and say we need to do this, a significant portion of the public may not follow,” said Dr Jeffrey Levi, professor of health policy at George Washington University. Legislatures have taken steps to try to limit the virus, with some allowing remote voting and others meeting in larger venues to allow more spacing. Arkansas' House, for example, met in a basketball arena for two sessions last spring but will return to the Capitol next year.

Twelve Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the virus over the past month, the second largest known outbreak in a state legislature. The latest outbreak began after lawmakers convened at the Capitol for budget hearings last month.

The budget panel had adopted a mask rule that didn't require lawmakers to wear them when speaking into a microphone, drinking or if they were at least six feet away from other people. Flowers has diabetes, which puts her at a higher risk of complications from the virus.

