Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Pregnant woman dies due to delay in arrival of ambulance

The incident took place a few days back, they said, adding that the woman was a "high risk" category patient as she was underweight and had low blood pressure. When contacted, District Medical Officer Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi told PTI that there was a delay in the ambulance service as one vehicle of a local public health centre (PHC) was on COVID-19 duty, while another one had broken down.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 15:30 IST
Maha: Pregnant woman dies due to delay in arrival of ambulance

A 25-year-old pregnant woman has died due to alleged delay in the arrival of ambulance after she started having labour pains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place a few days back, they said, adding that the woman was a "high risk" category patient as she was underweight and had low blood pressure.

When contacted, District Medical Officer Dr Dayanand Suryawanshi told PTI that there was a delay in the ambulance service as one vehicle of a local public health centre (PHC) was on COVID-19 duty, while another one had broken down. On November 17, Manisha Dhore, who was seven months pregnant, started having labour pains at her home in Amle village of Khodala area in Mokhada taluka following which her family members called for an ambulance.

However, as there was adelay in the arrival of the ambulance, some locals carried her in a 'dholi' (makeshift cloth stretcher) to the nearest main road. The ambulance arrived at the main road after over two hours and the woman was rushed to the PHC in Khodala. But, her condition became critical and she was shifted to the civil hospital in neighbouring Nashik district, the official said.

The woman, who was a member of the Suryamahal gram panchayat, also lost a lot of blood in the intervening period, he said. Doctors at the Nashik Civil Hospital performed a Cesarean surgery on the night of November 18, but the baby could not be saved. The woman, who was administered blood, also died the next morning, Dr Suryawanshi said.

Admitting there a was delay in the ambulance service, he said the ambulance of the Khodala PHC was on COVID-19 duty in neighbouring Vikramgad taluka, while the emergency vehicle assigned for the Mokhada PHC had broken down. The official said he conducted a probe into the matter and informed that the victim had a bad obstetric history.

She earlier had one abortion and another case of stillborn child, and doctors had advised her against conceiving as it could pose a risk to her life, he said. Dr Suryawanshi said in the last seven months, he had himself conducted a checkup of the woman five times and she was found to be in the "high risk category" as she was underweight and had low blood pressure.

As a result, she relocated to Nashik for better health care and had come to Amle village here for the Diwali festival and developed complications, he said. The official also said he was working on issues pertaining to ambulances and would submit a detailed report on the entire incident to the government.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met depar...

'My Octopus Teacher' bags top tve global sustainability film award

Documentary My Octopus Teacher, which reinforces the importance of staying in touch with nature, has won the founders prize at the ninth tve Global Sustainability Film Awards. The film, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, vividly rela...

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolans highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a the...

MLC polls: Uddhav part of online campaign for MVA candidate

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are fighting the MLC polls together and all efforts must be made to win them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in an online campaign speech for the graduates constituency here. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020